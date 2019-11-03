|
Donna Lee Crofton, 64, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 29th, 2019 after a long battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
She is predeceased by her parents, Atlas Jahue Baker and Donna Marie Hodges, and survived by her children, Robert, Kevin and Erica and their devoted father, Bob; her granddaughter, Isla; sisters, Debbie, Joy, and Melissa; and numerous nieces and nephews, who she loved so much.
The family would like to specials thanks to Judy and her other caregivers, Robin and Lisa, the staff at Bay Lake Assisted Living, Luann, Patricia, and the various friends and family who have helped with her care over the years.
A spring funeral service on the beach is being planned for a later date. Please contact the family for more information. The family asks for any kind of donations to be made to the in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019