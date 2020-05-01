Donna Lynn Herring
Donna Herring, 60, departed this life peacefully at home on April 26, 2020.

Donna leaves behind her husband Wendell Herring, daughter Brittney Jasper, and son Malcolm Andrews (Norfolk). She is survived by two sisters: Adrian Hammond (NJ) and Dr. Jennifer Washington (KY); two brothers: Michael Derickson (CA), and Roger Derickson (NJ). Donna will be missed by a host of cousins, friends, and coworkers.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 1, 2020.
I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the family Donna was a true friend and a good boss I really miss her she was funny time and I will truly miss her.
Joann Hamlin
I knew Donna through her work at Norfolk Academy. She could always balance being kind and funny with being hard working and professional. She will be missed.
Phil Call
I knew Donna through her work at Norfolk Academy. She was always kind and funny while also professional and ready to get to work. She will be missed.
I worked with donna for the last year and she was very such a kind hearted person. She wasn't afraid to help everyone out. She will greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Welove you and miss you here at Norfolk Academy.
Melissa Longale
I am a teacher at NA, and I didn't know Donna well, but I remember her smile and friendly hello. My prayers are for you to find comfort in knowing Donna touched so many lives in a positive way. She will be missed.

Warm regards,
Kathy Yocke
We are so sorry to hear about Donna's passing. She will be missed at Norfolk Academy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all and we hope that good memories comfort you during this time of sorrow. With sympathy, Ari and Charlotte Zito (Norfolk Academy colleagues)
I am a teacher at Norfolk Academy where Donna worked. I didn't know Donna well, but what I did know is that Donna was hard working and was always kind to me when I spoke to her. It was always a pleasure to see Donna in the halls at school. She will be greatly missed.
Sincerely,
Nancy Speer
I worked with Ms. Donna at NA. As a second grade teacher, one of the things I loved most about her was how much she loved to read. She would tell me about all the books she read. She will be missed. I'm sending prayers of love and support to her family.
Anne
