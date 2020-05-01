Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Herring, 60, departed this life peacefully at home on April 26, 2020.



Donna leaves behind her husband Wendell Herring, daughter Brittney Jasper, and son Malcolm Andrews (Norfolk). She is survived by two sisters: Adrian Hammond (NJ) and Dr. Jennifer Washington (KY); two brothers: Michael Derickson (CA), and Roger Derickson (NJ). Donna will be missed by a host of cousins, friends, and coworkers.



