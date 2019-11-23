|
|
Donna M. Hinson, 62, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on November 19, 2019.
Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Ellen Loranger. She retired as a Bus Driver from Virginia Beach Public Schools.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Scott A. Hinson; daughter, Meagan M. McClain and husband, Brendan J.; Trevor S. Hinson and wife, Taylor M.; and two brothers, Donnie Loranger and Bo Loranger and wife, Kristy.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Monday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019