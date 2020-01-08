|
Donna M. Palacioz, 56, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
She was born in Rushville, Indiana, and was the daughter of James Bell and the late Reba Bell.
Survivors include her daughters, Jamie Jaskowiak, Jennifer Saulsberry and Matthew Hall; grandchildren, Camron and Courtney Huber; siblings, Reba Clayton, Patsy Clemmons, James Bell, Bonnie Bell, David Bell, and Diana Bell.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 in Nansemond - Suffolk Cemetery, 1421 Kings Fork Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020