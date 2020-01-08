The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
ansemond - Suffolk Cemetery
1421 Kings Fork Rd.
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Palacioz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Palacioz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. Palacioz Obituary
Donna M. Palacioz, 56, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

She was born in Rushville, Indiana, and was the daughter of James Bell and the late Reba Bell.

Survivors include her daughters, Jamie Jaskowiak, Jennifer Saulsberry and Matthew Hall; grandchildren, Camron and Courtney Huber; siblings, Reba Clayton, Patsy Clemmons, James Bell, Bonnie Bell, David Bell, and Diana Bell.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 in Nansemond - Suffolk Cemetery, 1421 Kings Fork Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -