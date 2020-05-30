Donna Mae Kootner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Skwarlo Kootner, 77, a long time member of Ohef Sholom Temple passed away on May 27th, 2020. Donna was a cherished member of the Knitting Club at Beth Sholom Village making treasured blankets for the residents. She was a devoted volunteer for various activities. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Donna is predeceased by her brother, Michael Skwarlo, and parents, Ola Mae and Theodore Skwarlo. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved Aunt Dorothy Hix and her sister in-law, Diane Lindsay, as well as nieces, nephews, and many cousins. Special thank you to her devoted friends, Carolyn Bethea, Teresa Canepa, Vergie McCall, and Sharon Shanker. She leaves behind her adored companion, Max, a domestic short-haired cat.

A private graveside service will be held in Donna's memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mikro Kodesh Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved