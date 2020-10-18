Donna Brown-Bolean, 66, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia to William M. Brown and the late, Marian Nixon Brown. She attended school in Chesapeake, VA, and graduated from Indian River High School in 1972.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Christina Bramble of Chesapeake; grandkids, Kara, Leia, and Ryan Bramble; sisters, Joyce Allerton (Bill), Linda Price (Rick), and Marie Price (Wayne) all of Chesapeake; and her many nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to leave a condolence to the family and to view the services. Temperature checks and mask will be required to enter the building. Mask must be worn properly the entire time and we ask all guests to social distance as much as possible, seating is limited.