Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Donna Marie Pantelides

Donna Marie Pantelides Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Donna Pantelides, 52, passed away on April 18, 2020. A native of Oxnard, California, she was predeceased by her father, Edward B. McLeod. Donna was a member of SGI and an independent and hard working businesswoman. She was a great cook and an avid gardener.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, John A. Pantelides; mother, Yukiko McLeod; sister, Dawn "Chibi" Figueroa; daughter, Jackie Boykin; and granddaughter, Layla Parker. Donna will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth is handling arrangements. Contributions may be made to the . www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 22, 2020
