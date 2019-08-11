|
Donna Marie Boyd Wilson, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in her Bowling Green, Kentucky residence. Born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 23, 1967, Donna had an infectious laugh and a wild spirit that lit up the room. She was a passionate Giants and Mets fan who loved WKU football, music, the beach, Creekers for Life, and spending time with family and friends. She is remembered by most as fun loving, eccentric, and full of life. Donna is survived by her husband Gary; children Hank (Kelly), Kristen and Brenden; grandsons Hanley and Calvin; her parents Robert Boyd (Anna) and Linda Bonney (Roger); brothers Billy (Dawn) and Robert (Regina); nephews William (Truc), Derrick, Oliver and Cyrus; and best friends Lynn Manning and Kim Drake. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Aug 13, at 11am with visitation from 9-11am at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The Boyd Family will hold a memorial service in Va. Beach at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019