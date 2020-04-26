|
Donna Pilkington Hobbs, 62, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth to the late Franklin and Daisy Pilkington. She was a member of Wayside Baptist Church and is predeceased by her two grandchildren, Preston and Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Hobbs, Sr.; a son, Kenneth Lee Hobbs, Jr. and wife Laine; a daughter, Brittney Hobbs Hackworth and husband Jeremy; three sisters, Sinde Burch, Denise Mebane and Yvonne Osborne; a brother, Joe Pilkington; and four grandchildren.
All services will remain private. Condolences may be made online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020