The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna P. Hobbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna P. Hobbs Obituary
Donna Pilkington Hobbs, 62, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth to the late Franklin and Daisy Pilkington. She was a member of Wayside Baptist Church and is predeceased by her two grandchildren, Preston and Martin.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Hobbs, Sr.; a son, Kenneth Lee Hobbs, Jr. and wife Laine; a daughter, Brittney Hobbs Hackworth and husband Jeremy; three sisters, Sinde Burch, Denise Mebane and Yvonne Osborne; a brother, Joe Pilkington; and four grandchildren.

All services will remain private. Condolences may be made online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -