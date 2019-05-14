|
Donna Ruth Denette, 67, died May 11, 2019. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut to the late David and Rosemary Mills Cunningham.Donna was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, Gary Denette; her sons Adam Schwartz (Amanda) and Ethan Schwartz; her stepsons Gary Denette II and Jason Denette (Leah); and six grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High St., Portsmouth. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Centenary United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church Choir Robe Fund, 3312 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth, VA 23703. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 14, 2019