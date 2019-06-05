SUFFOLK- Donna S. Sheally departed this earthly life to go home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019. Cause of death was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. The oldest of seven, she was born in Hopewell, VA, to Walter Snow and Katie White Shelton. Donna was a cardiac nurse with Norfolk General Hospital and Norfolk Diagnostic Clinic. She was a member of Bible World Church.She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Henry Sheally II; their only child, Donna Kate Smellie and husband Michael Sean Smellie of Portsmouth; two grandchildren, Kristin Lee and husband Anthony of Mississippi, and Henry Snow Smellie; three great-grandchildren, Ben, Elysia and Darith Lee; and five siblings, Betty Gerardi and husband Jim of Raleigh, NC, David Shelton of Hopewell, Trisha Stiltoner of Hopewell, Trina Holmstrand and husband Keith of Zebulon, NC, and Becky Smith of Hopewell.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, at 12 Noon in Bible World Church in Chesapeake. The family will receive friends at the church the hour before the service. Burial will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bible World Church, 600 Happy Acres Road, Chesapeake, VA 23323. www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary