Donna Ray Wyant McMahan, a resident of Southampton, VA, passed away September 1, 2019. Donna was born on August 3, 1948 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Ray E. and Lois B. Wyant. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Joseph Morgan and an uncle Lawrence Morriss.
Donna retired from Verizon with 37 years of service.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years B. Michael McMahan; son Brandon McMahan and wife Julie; grandson Ethan McMahan; sister Ginger Morgan; cousins Dawn and John Borum; nephew Jason Morgan; nieces Ashley Hardin, Mandy Disisto, Ali Dewey; devoted Aunt Virginia Morriss; brother-in-law Gary McMahan and wife Patsy; and her four legged companion Buster.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 AM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington Street, Suffolk by Dr. Ruffin Alphin. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, VA. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 PM and other times at the home of Brandon and Julie. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019