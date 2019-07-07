Donnell B. Warren II, 42, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Donnell and Ivory Warren. He graduated from Granby High School in Norfolk, VA. Donnell earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Norfolk State University and his Masters of Business Administration degree from Strayer University. He proudly served eight years in the United States Navy. He was currently employed with the Distributions & Logistics Agency, Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents Donnell & Ivory Warren; his sister Shayla Warren; brothers, Vashon and Vincent Warren; nieces Semiyah and Tori; nephew Christien and a host of other family and friends. He was a member of The Mount Global Fellowship of Churches, VA Beach, VA. His funeral service will be held 11a Wednesday, July, 10, 2019 in The Mount Cathedral, Chesapeake, VA. A Public Visitation will be held 1-6p followed by a Wake Service at 6pm in the Chapel of Graves Funeral Home Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019