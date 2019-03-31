|
PORTSMOUTH â€" Donnie Lee Brenaman, 49, of West Pollux Circle passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in his home. Born in Portsmouth on March 10, 1970, Donnie was an avid gamer; and was preceded in death by his father, W. Floyd Brenaman, Jr.He is survived by his mother, Edna Brenaman; two brothers, William F. â€œBillâ€ Brenaman III and David S. Brenaman; an aunt, Teresa Gurganus; and several cousins.Burial will be private in Olive Branch Cemetery.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019