Dora C. Holland
Chesapeake-Dora Holland, 91, went home to be with the Lord. She transitioned peacefully in her home on Saturday; June 13, 2020 surrounded by her son Dennis M. Holland and daughter-in-law, Gretchen Holland. Dora was born in Gates, NC and was the daughter of the late Edward Boone and Alice Boone Lee.

Dora was an active member of Providence United Church of Christ in Chesapeake, VA where she served in many capacities. She was former member of the Usher Board, and supported various projects sponsored by the Women's Fellowship. Her specialty was cooking and was best known for her rolls and carrot cakes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur O. Holland and daughter Linda D. Brown. In addition to her eldest son Dennis Holland (Gretchen), she is survived by her daughter, Margie Dike (Anthony) of Los Angeles, CA; Wilbur T. Holland (Shelia) of Jacksonville, FL; a sister, Ethel Mosely; and a host of grands, great grands, nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.

A walk through viewing will be 4:30-6:30pm Friday at Fitchett-Mann funeral Services; 1146 Rodgers Street; Chesapeake, VA 23324. A graveside service will be held 11am Saturday; June 20, 2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Park; Chesapeake, VA. Mask are required for the viewing and graveside service. Condolences can be offered to the family @www.fitchettmannfuneralservice.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
JUN
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
