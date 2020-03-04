The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Dora Mae Lawrence


1934 - 2020
Dora Mae Lawrence Obituary
Dora Mae Lawrence, 85, passed away on March 2, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1934 to the late Emma M. and Henry H. Sawyer in Virginia. She is preceded in death by her son, William Harry Lawrence.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Harry M. Lawrence; son, Robert Lawrence (Kristie); daughter, Karen Alvarez; and her four grandchildren, Kathryn Alvarez, Melissa Alvarez, Emily Kay (Ethan) and Jesse Lawrence.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020
