Dora Mae Lawrence, 85, passed away on March 2, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1934 to the late Emma M. and Henry H. Sawyer in Virginia. She is preceded in death by her son, William Harry Lawrence.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Harry M. Lawrence; son, Robert Lawrence (Kristie); daughter, Karen Alvarez; and her four grandchildren, Kathryn Alvarez, Melissa Alvarez, Emily Kay (Ethan) and Jesse Lawrence.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020