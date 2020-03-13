|
Norfolk - Doreathea Folk Alston went home to meet her heavenly Father on March 6, 2020 at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center. Born Doreatha Gladys Folk, November 10, 1929, Mrs. Alston was the daughter of the late Eddie O. and Julia D. Folk of Norfolk. Mrs. Alston was a product of Norfolk Public Schools, where she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, class of 1947. She then graduated from Virginia State College. She went on to graduate from Columbia University, where she received her Masters' degree. Mrs. Alston was a second grade teacher of Norfolk Public Schools, where she taught for nearly 38 years. She received the Apple for the Teacher award for her numerous teaching accomplishments. Mrs. Alston was a faithful member of The Historic First Baptist Church, Bute Street, Downtown Norfolk, where she served as a member of the Women's Chorus, Usher Board #2, and The Gleaners' Ministry, where she once acted as President. Mrs. Alston was also active in the Helpers' Ministry, the Hospitality Ministry, a Mamie E. Gordon Missionary circle, the Tutorial Ministry, and the Girl Scouts, where she served as a leader. She was well respected by young people, many of whom she influenced. Mrs. Alston was also a member of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc., Les Gemmes, Inc., and a Bachelor Benedict Social Club wife.
Mrs. Alston is predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Stewart H. Alston. She is survived by her children, Victor Alston, Antoinette Lacy (John), and Chrystal Craig (Marc) and five grandchildren, Anthony J.S. Lacy, Kendall D.M. Lacy, Marc A. Craig, Jaylen A. Craig, and Alisa N. Craig. A viewing will be on Friday, March 13 from 2-8pm at Riddick Funeral Service, 1225 Norview Ave. A homegoing service will be held at First Baptist Bute St. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 a.m; the funeral will assemble at the church and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Words of Comfort can be expressed at www.riddickfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2020