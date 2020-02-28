|
|
Doreen Lynn Marie McGrotty, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away February 26, 2020.
Born in Newport, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Jack Ellinwood Sr. and Winifred J. Ellinwood. She was a Yeoman in the Navy for 11 years. She retired from the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Department.
Left to cherish her memory: two daughters, Tiffany M. Seeley of Virginia Beach, VA and Shanna N. McGrotty-Hearne of Roanoke, VA; six grandchildren, Megan, Brittany, Grace, Kyle, Kaylyn, and Kassandra; great granddaughter Sa'fire; two brothers and three sisters, Jack Ellinwood Jr., Jamie Ellinwood, Cynthia Ellinwood-Philbrick, Patti Ellinwood-Herron, Tina Tillet; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2020