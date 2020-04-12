The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Doretha F. (Jackie) Gammon

Doretha F. (Jackie) Gammon Obituary
Norfolk - Doretha F. Gammon, 93, a long time resident of Norfolk, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 7, 2020.

She was a longtime member of Norview United Methodist Church. She retired from Bell Atlantic Telephone Company in 1991 after 39 years.

Left to cherish her memories are three nephews, George W. Frizzell, IV and wife Iva of Sandston, VA, Walter L. Cummings Jr. and wife Mary of Mathews, VA, Richard L. Cummings and wife Karen; and a niece, Patricia C. Darden, all of Virginia Beach; a sister-in-law Joy Frizzell, of Sandston, VA; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Jackie was a blessing to all of her family, friends, co-workers and neighbors and will be greatly missed.

She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery with a private family service due to current restrictions. An Everlasting Memorial is available and you may offer condolences to the family at www.SmithandWilliamsKempsville.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to www.HumaneSociety.org or the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020
