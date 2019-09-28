|
|
Doretha M. Allen, 79, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1940 along with her twin brother, the late, Clinton McCleese Jr. to the late Clinton McCleese Sr. and Naomi McCleese . The twins celebrated by being the first twins born in Norfolk, VA on New Year's Day. New Years Day has always been special, as it was her parents wedding anniversary and her youngest grandson's birthday. Doretha was a 1957 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. At an early age, she dedicated her life to Christ and joined First Calvary Baptist Church. Throughout the years she was a faithful and dedicated member until her health declined. She served on the Women's Guild and Female Usher Board #2. After 37 years of service, Doretha retired from the Norfolk Department of Social Services. Retirement did not slow her down. She became even more active. Traveling around the world, shopping, and trying new restaurants with five different Birthday Clubs became her passion. Doretha had a heart of gold and always had a smile on her face. She was always fashionably dressed and was given the nickname Coco Chanel. She lived to go shopping. Left to treasure her memories are her daughter, Avanti Allen-Benson (Gregory), grandsons who were her life, Donavon Lamont Benson and Gregory Lee Benson, sister Isabell Baker, former husband, Samuel Allen. A visitation will be Sept. 29 1-6pm at Riddick Funeral Service; funeral Sept. 30 12noon at First Calvary Baptist Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 28, 2019