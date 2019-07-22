Doris Ann Pierce, 83, made the journey to her Heavenly home on July 20, 2019. She was born in Windsor/Bertie County, NC on August 23, 1935 to Graham and Matilda Harrison. Doris spent her youth in South Norfolk until the family settled on Plainfield Avenue in Chesapeake. After graduating from Great Bridge High School, she was accepted into Kingâ€™s Daughtersâ€™ School of Nursing. Dedicated to the Nightingale Pledge, Doris excelled in the nursing program, passed her boards and received her R.N. license.



Doris held various nursing positions at Norfolk General Hospital. She assumed progressive responsibility as the director of nursing service at Manning Convalescent Home. Doris was subsequently promoted to Associate Administrator/Director of Nursing at Portsmouth General Hospital. Before she retired, Doris worked diligently to transform the care and safety of patients during the height of the AIDS epidemic, creating the hospitalâ€™s infection control practices. Doris fulfilled her career goal to be a nurse through her altruistic service of others.



Her ultimate dream was to be a mother. Her children, Eric Elwood Widmer of Gates, NC and daughter Wanda Kay Widmer were her purpose in life. Whether filling the refrigerator with meals for her son or making fashionable clothing for her young daughter, Doris was proud to be called their â€œmammaâ€. Eric and Wanda Kay brought her immense joy and she loved them beyond measure.



Doris considered William Henry Pierce as her â€œTrue Loveâ€; the two were married on December 30, 1983. They lived a Happily Ever After story at their beloved home on Creef Lane. Doris embraced Billâ€™s children, Monica Pierce, also of Chesapeake, Stephen Pierce of Denver and Annette Jordan of Omaha. They are filled with gratitude for her maternal kindness.



The cornerstone in Dorisâ€™ life was family. One family member observed, â€œDoris was always there for everyone in the familyâ€ and they supported her in return. Her loving family includes 3 brothers, 2 sisters and 13 nieces & nephews (including many Great/Great-Great):



Brothers & Families: Graham (Bobby) & Barbara Jean Harrison and children Bobby Jr., Michael, Cynthia and William. Clabon & Shelby Harrison and children Frankie and Debra Jean; Earl and Karen Harrison and children Monica, Melissa and Isaac.



Sisters & Families: Frances and Warren Trueblood and children Warren Jr. and Elizabeth; Rose (Polly) & Charles Merrill Odom and children Charles, Colin and Carolyn.



Doris is preceded in death by her parents Graham & Matilda, husband Bill, daughter Wanda Kay, brother Clabon, brothers-in-law Warren Trueblood & Merrill Odom and nephews Frankie Harrison & Warren Trueblood Jr.



A woman of poise and grace, Dorisâ€™ greatest legacy is that of faithful servant of the Lord. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior when she was just twelve years old. She never wavered in her Christian walk or her commitment to the church. She was a member of West Haven Church of God in Portsmouth and Great Bridge Church of God. She was active in bible studies, ladiesâ€™ ministries and taught Sunday School.



Dorisâ€™ family is grateful to those who provided expert care in her battle with Alzheimerâ€™s: Dr. Ronald Atwood and Dr. Eleanor deGuzman-Berube of Atwood Family Medical Center; the staff & activities directors of the Sweet Memories unit of CSL Georgian Manor and the hospice team of Westminster Canterbury.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23 from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm at the Great Bridge Chapel of Hollomon-Brown at 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Pastors Mark Hambrick and Donald Jones will honor Doris at a celebration of life service on Wednesday, July 24 at 1:00 pm, followed by a graveside service at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.



Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimerâ€™s Association or any . Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 22, 2019