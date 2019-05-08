The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Doris Brady
Doris Andrews Brady

Doris Andrews Brady Obituary
Doris Andrews Brady, 87, of Chesapeake, went home to be with her Savior on May 2, 2019. Born in Williamston, NC, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Lilla B. Andrews. Doris was a constant support and encouragement to those around her and worked tirelessly with her husband Charles and son Michael to start and build their business, B. E. Courier Services. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Charles J. Brady, Jr. Survivors include her sons Charles (Chuck) J. Brady III (Ellen) and Michael B. Brady; grandsons Charles (Chad) J. Brady IV (Allison, children Beau, Grace, Chloe, and Olivier); Aaron B. Brady (Sarah, children Laura and Katelyn); and Matthew B. Brady (Heather, children Luke and Emily); and many other beloved family members. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, at B. W. Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High Street, Portsmouth. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at First Baptist Church of Norfolk, 312 Kempsville Rd. A private burial service will take place in Williamston, NC. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.She will be in our hearts and minds forever.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 8, 2019
