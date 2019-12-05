The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
Doris B. Travis

Doris B. Travis Obituary
On Nov 27 Doris Brinkley Travis, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Bryan S. Brinkley passed away peacefully in Norfolk. A graduate of Granby H.S., Doris studied at Juilliard in NYC. A vocal instructor & chorale director at several local churches, Doris retired as a court reporter for Retail Merchants. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas O Travis and her son Donald Gregory Hoyt. She is survived by her son Mark Scott Travis, grandson Bryan & wife Sarah Hoyt and great grandchildren, Mason & Julia. Services will be Sun Dec 8th 11am at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts, 1501 Colonial Ave Norfolk. Full obituary and online condolences visit HDoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019
