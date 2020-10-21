Doris Josephine Winslow King Randolph Barwick, 87, formerly of Belvidere, NC and more recently of Virginia Beach, VA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Born in Gates County on March 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John Lewis and Irene Parks Winslow and was raised by her adoptive parents, the late Joe Henry King and Anna King. In her early years, Doris resided in the Joppa community of Belvidere and later in both Virginia Beach and Norfolk, VA. A homemaker, she had a great zest for life and was loved by all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed and will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Richard Q. Randolph and Robert Barwick, and her dear friend, companion, and the love of her life, William "Burt" Boswell; a son-in-law, Joe Scutro; sisters, Dianne and Esther Lee Winslow; brothers, Dick, Clarence, Franklin, and Joseph Winslow; and a cousin, John Albert Byrum, Jr.
Surviving are her two sons, John Randolph of Hertford, NC and Douglas Randolph and wife, Agnes, of Moyock, NC; three daughters, Sylvia Apostolis of Coinjock, NC, Cheryl Duke and husband, William, and Linda Litchfield and husband, Butch, all of Virginia Beach; a sister, Alice Parlett of Chesapeake, VA; cousins, Faye Casper and Anne Copeland, both of Belvidere; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Chaplain Jessica Yandell. Burial will follow in the King Family Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence, 3756 Historyland Drive, Virginia Beach, VA or may contact them by phone at 757-779-3657.
Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com
.