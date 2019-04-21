|
Doris B. Angyal, 92, passed away April 13, 2019. She was born on August 8, 1926 in New York City. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Angyal; parents Herbert and Rose Dresch Cocks; sister, Sr. Mary Rose Cocks, O.S.U. and grandson Mark Harris. Doris was formerly of Pearl River, N.Y. She graduated from Cathedral High School and Hunter College. She retired from Rockland County Board of Cooperative Educational Services as a teacher assistant. She is survived by one brother, Herbert E. Cocks of Upper Saddle River, N.J and Longboat Key, FL; sons, Robert (Cynthia) of Stone Ridge, N.Y., Gregory of Park Ridge, N.J. and Gary (Susan) of Chesterfield, N.J.; daughter, Brenda (Jan) Harris of Virginia Beach; and grandsons Alexander, Christopher, Matthew and Timothy Angyal, and David and Andrew Harris. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia Beach Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Anthonyâ€™s Cemetery in Nanuet, N.Y. at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Salesian Missions, 2 Lefevre Lane, New Rochelle, N.Y. 10801-5710.
