Doris C. Brickhouse
Doris C. Brickhouse, 89, of Chesapeake, widow of George H. Brickhouse, entered eternal rest on October 25, 2020. She was married to George for 57 wonderful years. They enjoyed fishing, traveling, hiking and gardening. She was a member of Port Norfolk Baptist Church and had recently transferred her letter to Westhaven Baptist Church. She had been an employee at Bank of Virginia for 37 years when she retired in 1987 as Asst. Vice-President.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Olive Branch Cemetery by the Rev. Terry Taylor. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to Westhaven Baptist Church, 4900 Caroline Ave., Ports., VA 23707 or a charity of choice. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.

A special thank-you to Linda Gray and Joy & Roy McCollum for their love and support.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
1 entry
October 26, 2020
The FTD Unity & Grace Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
