Doris Dawn Abourjilie


1942 - 2019
Doris Dawn Abourjilie Obituary
Doris Dawn Abourjilie, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Virginia Beach. Doris was born in Greensboro, NC to the late Marvin and Juanise Kenyon. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Abourjilie. Doris is cherished in memory by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert Abourjilie; children, Kathy Williams, Brenda Abourjilie-Willis (Chris); grandchildren, Jeremy Hall, Brittany Hall, Jessica Hall and CJ Willis. Doris moved from Greensboro, NC to Virginia Beach as a child. She went on to pursue working part time with public schools and Jewel Anne's Hallmark. She was instrumental in her family's lives, as she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be cherished and missed by all who knew her.

A visitation will be from 7-9pm, Thursday at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 1pm, Friday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. After the services, there will be a reception at Kellum Funeral Home to fellowship with the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 28, 2019
