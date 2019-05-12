|
|
Doris Drew Watts â€œBaby Dorisâ€, 72, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her home in Columbia, Maryland. She is the only daughter of the late William D. Drew, Sr. and Mamie K. Drew, formerly of Portsmouth. Doris is also predeceased by her eldest brother William D. Drew, Jr., formerly of Chesapeake. Born on Christmas day in 1946, Doris is a graduate of I.C. Norcom High School where she was on the Miss Homecoming court. After attending Norfolk State College, she worked in banking and for Dunn & Bradstreet. A loving mother and wife, Doris is survived by her husband Floyd, daughter DeMonica, son Darryle, all of Maryland; brother Dwight C. Drew, of Virginia Beach, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A private service has been held. The family welcomes memorial donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network: pancan.org/donate
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019