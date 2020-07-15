Doris went to be with The Lord on July 8, 2020.



She was born on January 31, 1926 in Norfolk, VA.



She is predeceased by her husband William T. Baker. She is survived by daughters Linda Baker, Holly Veber (Paul), and son Bradley Baker (Jamie), sisters Shirley Jones, Audrey Davis (Edgar), 15 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren.



An open air celebration of life and banquet to follow will be held on august 1, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at Cedar Hall Farms, 1501 Gum Bridge Rd, Va. Beach, VA.



