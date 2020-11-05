Doris G. Angel, 97, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020. She was born in Richmond, VA, but moved to the Cradock section of Portsmouth, VA as a young girl. She was the daughter of the late Edward Henry Gordon and Margaret Elizabeth Garrison Gordon. Doris was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Given Angel, her daughter, Donna Elizabeth Angel Paul, son-in-law, Jay Richard Paul, and sister, Margaret Lee Gordon Edmonds. Doris is survived by her daughter, Betty Angel Sherrill (Fred), and son, Paul Roland Angel (Pam). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Michael Todd Paul (Jenai), Robert Glenn Paul (Kate), Andrew Richard Paul, Matthew Henkel Sherrill, and Meredith Sherrill Alden (Garrick). Doris was extremely proud of her great-grandchildren, Avery, Mason, Whitney, and Morgan. Doris is also survived by her brothers, Edward Henry Gordon, Jr. and Jack Ray Gordon (Faye).



Doris graduated from Cradock High School in 1940 and attended Mary Washington College where she became proficient with typing and shorthand. She left college to work at Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a clerk typist in the Labor Board.



Doris was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church where she delighted in helping others and her community. She took part in many church activities including: sewing school kits, packing health kits, baking for the church bazaar, helping with the clothing sale, teaching Sunday school, and serving as a member of the Caring Committee.



The family would like to thank Bickford of Suffolk and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, Portsmouth, VA.



