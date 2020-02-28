The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Doris Elizabeth Taylor

Doris Elizabeth Taylor Obituary
Doris Elizabeth Taylor, 80, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born in North Carolina to the late Edgar and Ivey Knight. She was also predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Taylor; two sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Pankratz and husband Donald; a son, Lloyd E. Taylor and wife Veronica; four grandchildren, Erica Madeira and husband Charles, Michael Pankratz and wife Lauren, Yaroslav Zubenko and wife Lena and Lev Taylor; and six great grandchildren, Madison, Taylor, Dexter, Torin, Nika and Amely.

A funeral service will be held 1 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2020
