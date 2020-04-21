|
Doris Elizabeth Todd Murden of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on April 16, 2020, of Non COVID 19, natural causes.
Doris was born on January 25, 1935, to Doris Mayes Todd and Alton Gray Todd, Sr. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Lemuel Leroy Murden; daughters, Patricia Murden Harris and Tracy Murden Pembroke; and sister, Lois Todd Spruill.
Left to cherish her memory are two brothers, Alton Gray Todd, Jr. and Gary Dean Todd.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Cedar Manor Assisted Living and Tidewater Elder Services for their loving and compassionate care of our sister.
To adhere to the CDC for social distancing there will be no formal service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to a . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2020