Doris Franquez Lowe passed away peacefully in the presence of her beloved husband and children on February 20, 2020. She was born in 1933 in Hagatna, Guam to James and Carmen Franquez. She lived through the Japanese occupation of Guam during World War II. In 1955, she graduated magna cum laude from Marywood College in Scranton, Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's Degree in Music (Piano). She completed her education with a Master's Degree in Music from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. in 1957.
Doris met and married her husband, Cameron Lowe, while attending Catholic University. She followed her husband during his Navy career as a Dental Officer, which included assignments in Puerto Rico and Guam before settling in Virginia Beach in 1972. Doris' passion was her family, followed closely by music, cooking, and playing bridge. She was a gifted musician, teaching piano for more than 50 years and contributing her musical talents in roles from soloist and accompanist to music director at numerous Navy base chapels, as well Baylake United Methodist Church and Old Donation Episcopal Church. Doris was an accomplished bridge player, playing both recreationally and duplicate, later earning the rank of Life Master.
She leaves behind her devoted husband of 62 years, her three wonderful children Barrett (Betsy), Steven (Susan), and Leslie Brunick (Michael), and six grandchildren Jay (Stacy), Molly, Eliza, Bennett, Cameron, and Anna. She is also survived by her sister Vivian Danielson, brother Joseph Franquez, and countless extended family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Parish Hall at Old Donation Episcopal Church, 4449 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Doris F. Lowe to Old Donation Episcopal Church at 4449 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Condolences may be offered to the family www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020