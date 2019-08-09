Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosemont Cemetery
Sedley, VA
Doris G. Branch Obituary
Ivor â€" Doris Gray Branch, 82, widow of P. Wayne Branch, passed away August 7, 2019. Doris was born in Boykins, a daughter of the late Ashby R. Gray and Mattie Worrell Gray. She was a retired nurse with Southampton Memorial Hospital after 25 years of service. Doris had a great love for gardening and took special pride in caring for her home and yard.

Left to cherish her memory are two daughters Candy Edwards (Doug) and Carole Rountree (Keith); four grandchildren Lindsay Hill, Colby Rountree, Courtney Edwards, and Kaycie Edwards; one great grandchild Emilee Whitehead; and her beloved pet and companion Dolce.

A Graveside Funeral will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Rosemont Cemetery, Sedley with the Rev. Curtis Faison officiating. Memorial donations may be made to any favorite charity.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 9, 2019
