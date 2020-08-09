1/1
Doris Gibbs Hicks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Gibbs Hicks, 82, Virginia Beach, VA peacefully accepted her wings on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family and friends. Viewing in Graves Funeral Home, 1631 Church St, Norfolk, VA 23504 on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. Celebration of Life will be held at Enoch Baptist Church, 5641 Herbert Moore Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Noon. In lieu of florals, memorial donations may be made, in her honor, to the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater https://ccfot.org/ Condolences may be offered to the family and Live Streaming can be viewed at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Service
12:00 PM
Enoch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved