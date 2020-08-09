Doris Gibbs Hicks, 82, Virginia Beach, VA peacefully accepted her wings on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family and friends. Viewing in Graves Funeral Home, 1631 Church St, Norfolk, VA 23504 on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. Celebration of Life will be held at Enoch Baptist Church, 5641 Herbert Moore Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Noon. In lieu of florals, memorial donations may be made, in her honor, to the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater https://ccfot.org/
Condolences may be offered to the family and Live Streaming can be viewed at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com