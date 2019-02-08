|
|
Doris Stout Hall, 93, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away February 5, 2019.Born in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Hascue and Etta Stout and the widow of Jack B. Hall. She was a retired Archivist from the Virginia Department of Education.Doris is survived by her children, Debbie Tuxford and Burt Tuxford, Dr. Karen Hall and Dr. Mike Ware, Jonathan Hall and Bruce Garrison, Jennifer Costello and Rob Costello; grandchildren, Kristie Tuxford-Barnett and Troy, Rebecca Infante and Carlos, Naomi Simon and Tom, Ian Costello and Michelle, Tim Costello; great-grandchildren, Kylie Tuxford, Natalie and Caleb Infante, Penny and Lucy Costello, Theodore and Gillian Simon.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel on Friday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA, on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 8, 2019