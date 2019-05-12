Doris Harris Mace, 96, of Virginia Beach, passed away on May 4, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury. She was born May 2, 1923, in Norfolk, VA. Doris was a retired Virginia Beach school teacher and member of Old Donation Episcopal Church. She was predeceased by her mother, Eva Garnett, her step father, Christian Garnett, her father, Wesley Harris and sisters Evelyn H. Straley and Gloria H. John.Left to cherish her memory are her sons Luther M. Mace and Benjamin D. Mace, his wife, Lin, grandson Benjamin J. Mace, his wife, Jennifer and granddaughter Jennifer Briggs, her husband, Geoff. She had five great grandchildren, Hannah and Tristan Mace, Caitlin Williams and Connor and Colin Briggs, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.While teaching elementary school, Doris attended night classes earning her Masters in Education. Upon receiving her Masters, she became a reading specialist at Thalia Elementary, where she was chosen as Teacher of the Year in 1988. Doris remained an active alumni in her sorority, Delta Sigma Lambda.Doris enjoyed taking art and music classes after her retirement. She played bridge, enjoyed crafting, quilting, music, books and participating in her Storytellers Group.The interment of her ashes will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, in a private family ceremony. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019