CHESAPEAKE- Doris Sigmon, 81, a resident of Newport News for over 30 years, died June 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Mitchell M. Sigmon; and sister, Mary Frances Webster. Doris was a 1957 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.
She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Lombardi (Tony); son, Michael Hudson (Tammy); two sisters, Carolyn Roberts and Joyce Kelly; four grandchildren, Stacy, Julie, Chris and Katie; and four great-grandchildren, Savanah, Ava, Sophia and Weston.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 11 AM at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth, is in charge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local animal shelter or the Alzheimer's Foundation. www.SturtevantFH.com