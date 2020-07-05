1/1
Doris Hudson Sigmon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESAPEAKE- Doris Sigmon, 81, a resident of Newport News for over 30 years, died June 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Mitchell M. Sigmon; and sister, Mary Frances Webster. Doris was a 1957 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Lombardi (Tony); son, Michael Hudson (Tammy); two sisters, Carolyn Roberts and Joyce Kelly; four grandchildren, Stacy, Julie, Chris and Katie; and four great-grandchildren, Savanah, Ava, Sophia and Weston.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 11 AM at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth, is in charge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local animal shelter or the Alzheimer's Foundation. www.SturtevantFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
STURTEVANT FUNERAL HOME, INC
5201 PORTSMOUTH BLVD
Portsmouth, VA 23701-1809
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 4, 2020
I have many fond memories of being with Doris and her family when she lived in Newport news. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Claudine Morrison
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved