The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757)-459-9944
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Shadel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. (Freed) Shadel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris J. (Freed) Shadel Obituary
Doris J. Shadel (Freed), 86 of Virginia Beach, passed away March 20, 2020 from natural causes in her sleep.

Doris was a widow to Harvey Shadel, as well as a mother and friend to many; loving known as Mema. She was a current member of the local WHOO group, the Moose, and a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wernersville, PA. She was also a proud long time employee of William E. Woods, as well as a member of the Chesapeake Bay Campers Club and ABWA. Doris will be remembered for her generosity and kindness, as well as being the Sunshine Lady-never forgetting to send a card to you for your special day or holiday.

Doris is survived by her son, Silas and daughter, Corrine, her 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; as well as her brothers, their wives and children.

Her memory will live in our hearts and minds forever. We will celebrate her life together when we are able to gather again, and will put that information out as life becomes more certain.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Food Bank or SPCA. Arrangement entrusted to Keith Matthews Funeral Home
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keith Matthews Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -