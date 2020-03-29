|
|
Doris J. Shadel (Freed), 86 of Virginia Beach, passed away March 20, 2020 from natural causes in her sleep.
Doris was a widow to Harvey Shadel, as well as a mother and friend to many; loving known as Mema. She was a current member of the local WHOO group, the Moose, and a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wernersville, PA. She was also a proud long time employee of William E. Woods, as well as a member of the Chesapeake Bay Campers Club and ABWA. Doris will be remembered for her generosity and kindness, as well as being the Sunshine Lady-never forgetting to send a card to you for your special day or holiday.
Doris is survived by her son, Silas and daughter, Corrine, her 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; as well as her brothers, their wives and children.
Her memory will live in our hearts and minds forever. We will celebrate her life together when we are able to gather again, and will put that information out as life becomes more certain.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Food Bank or SPCA. Arrangement entrusted to Keith Matthews Funeral Home
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020