Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church

Doris June Lass


1934 - 2020
Doris June Lass Obituary
Doris June Lass, 85, died on February 29, 2020, in Norfolk, VA. She was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania on June 11, 1934, to the late William Daniel Brighton, Sr. and Mary Hannah Kocher Brighton.

Doris is survived by her husband of 67 years, Paul Leslie Lass; two daughters: Debbie Lass and Anna Carter (Jack) of Norfolk; four sons: Paul, Jr. (Eileen) of Lynchburg, Dan (Sue Ann) of Brighton, Colorado, Tim (Laura) of Franklin, and Mark of Norfolk; nineteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Gerald Brighton (Sylvia) and two sisters: Geraldine Brighton and Annie Kreis (Richard); numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Irvine and brother-in-law, Ed Irvine; a brother, William Brighton, Jr. and sister-in-law, Alta Brighton; a daughter-in-law, Susan Howard Lass; and a grandson, Paul Lass III.

Doris had several jobs outside of the home and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, especially the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and the Altar Guild. Her most important job, however, was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also always said she had the toughest job in the US Navy: Navy wife.

The viewing/visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7th at Trinity Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7th at Trinity Lutheran Church followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 East Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA, 23502. A reception for family and friends will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 6001 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia 23505. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020
