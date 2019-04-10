Doris (Dee, Dottie) Koonce Clare died April 4, 2019. She was born on Easter Sunday in High Point, NC and was the daughter of Arnold J. Koonce, Sr., and Nessie Smith Koonce. Dee majored in piano and organ at High Point College (University) and for some years was organist at various chapels and churches. Becoming interested in design, she graduated from the New York School of Design and worked for Globe Furniture Company â€" decorating the company showroom for the High Point furniture markets. A job offer from Stephenson and Aldridge prompted her move to Roanoke, Virginia where she met another designer, Lucian Clare. They were married in 1967 and, a few years later, came to Virginia Beach, Virginia to manage the beach store of Cofers, Inc. They bought this business in 1985 and have owned and operated it until the present time. She is survived by her husband, Lucian E. Clare; two sons: Dr. Gerald A. Marin (Kay) of Oviedo, FL and USAF Major (Ret.) John S. Marin (Rosemarie) of Clearwater, FL; five grandchildren: Geoffrey Marin (Kim), Randall Marin (Melissa), Gregory Marin, Dr. Jennifer Marin and Alexandra Marin, and six great-grandchildren; one brother: Arnold Koonce, Jr., of High Point, NC; three nieces: Elizabeth Koonce, Martha Redmond (Jobie), and Susan Hinnant; three great-nephews and two great-nieces. The many members of Lucianâ€™s family were also dear to her including his sister Geraldine Thompson (Michael), his brother Richard Rager (Genevieve), and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Norfolk, VA, at 11 am on Saturday April 13. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church, 1301 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA, 23517 or to First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point, NC, 27260. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary