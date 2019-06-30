CHESAPEAKE - Doris Marcella Barkley passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Chapel Hill, NC. She was born in the Bowers Hill community of Chesapeake, VA, where she grew up with her mom and dad, Cecelia and Adam Jaskowiak and her 3 siblings; and also where she met her future husband. She graduated from Deep Creek High School in 1956, and married Col. Craig C. Barkley in 1959 in Blacksburg, Virginia. She moved often because of Craigâ€™s military service, but settled permanently in Chesapeake in 1970, where she raised their two children.



Doris, who was affectionately known as â€˜Dolly,â€™ was a devoted mother, excellent seamstress, and exceptionally good cook (although she would always deny it!). Doris enjoyed the company of her two grandchildren and her puppy dogs in her later years. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her son, Michael Barkley.



She is survived by her sister, Majola Latham (Louis); her daughter, Marcella Barkley Trageser; and her two grandchildren, Paul Joseph Trageser IV and Caroline Siewers Trageser. The extended family has many fond memories of holidays together, swimming in the backyard pool, and beautiful flowers, sunsets, and nature on the Western Branch of the Elizabeth River. Treasuring their time together is Kat, Ginger & Harold Barkley and their extended families; Sylvia and the Deerfield family; long-time friend, Charlotte Galford; the Jaskowiak family; the Sinnott family; the Latham/Byrd family, and the Trageser family.



A memorial service will be held for Doris at 1 PM on Tuesday, July 2nd at Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23701. Following the service, a casual reception will be held at East Side Pizza on Portsmouth Blvd.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the animal or to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, https://act.alz.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019