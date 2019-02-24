|
|
9/4/1928-1/26/2019In Loving MemoryDoris M. Eger, long time Virginia Beach resident, passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 90. She is predeceased by her husband, John Eger Sr. and her parents, John and Rose Weigand. She leaves behind 7 children: John Jr., Christine, Nancy, William, Allison, Melissa, and Meredith. She was the proud grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. A funeral mass will be held in her honor on Saturday March 2nd at 10am at St. Gregory's Catholic Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019