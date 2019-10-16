|
|
Doris Marie Bryant, 86, passed away October 14, 2019. She was born in South Norfolk, Virginia to the late Lonnie B. Sawyer Sr. and Helen Ashley Sawyer; and was also predeceased by 2 sons, Edward Wayne Santos, Larry Duane Santos; sister, Rheta Faye Rhoades; and a grandson, Jonathan Boyce. Doris retired after 45 years with Avon and was a multiple time President's Club member. She was a member of South Norfolk Baptist Church, the South Norfolk Women's Club, Chesapeake Red Hat Society of Great Bridge, and the Niner's Senior Citizen Club.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Sheila B. Boyce (Steve); grandchildren, Nicole L. Santos (Jen) and Bryan Boyce; daughter in law, Karen L. Santos; brothers, Lloyd Sawyer, Lonnie Sawyer Jr., Darrell Sawyer, and Kenneth Sawyer; as well as multiple nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, on Thursday evening from 6-7:30pm. A service to celebrate her life will be held, Friday at 2:30pm at the funeral home with Pastor Kyle Rader officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019