Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Norfolk, VA
Resources
Doris Marie Wiele


1938 - 2020
Doris Marie Wiele Obituary
Doris Marie Wiele, 81, passed away in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Doris was born in South Carolina on July 22nd, 1938 to the late Raleigh and Myrtle Stevens. Doris was also predeceased by her brother, Joe Stevens. She is survived by her husband, Randall Wiele; children, Jody Noe, Sandra Wilson, Monica Tripplet and Randi Dandrea; siblings, Peggy Beecham and Bruce Stevens; grandchildren, Crystal Gray, Dawn Moraga, Terry Morrow Jr., Cheyenne Dandrea, and Raleigh Dandrea; great grandchildren, Kaylee Gray, Marcus Frasier, Jr., Jace Morrow and Marbella Moraga and a host of other family members and friends. Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her infectious smile and laugh made everyone feel they were home.

There will be a private graveside service on Friday, 11am, April 24, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk. There will be a Celebration of Life at First Lutheran Church in Norfolk at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to First Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 22, 2020
