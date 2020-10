Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris McCleese was called home to be with the Lord October 13, 2020.Funeral 1pm Monday, New Life Church,423 Shell Rd, Chesapeake. Viewing 5-6pm Saturday, Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home.



