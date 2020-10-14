Norfolk, Doris Crowder, McLaughlin, Lowe passed peacefully, October 11, 2020. Born June 17, 1933 in Shawmut, AL. Predeceased by her parents, four sisters, three husbands, and a daughter. Survived by companion Richard Johnson; daughters Patricia Ann Murphy and Jennifer Jane Nelson; four brothers, Tom, Roger, Leon, and Bruce McDonald, four grandchildren, Christianne, Nissa, Benjamin and Andrew; nine great grand children, Makayla, Maranda, Mattie, Rueben, Rece, Briggs, Grey, Anashe, and Unati. Her hobbies included Gardening, Quilting, Studying and Teaching the Bible, sharing her love for Jesus.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Christian Embassy International Church, 1208 Centerville Turnpike, Chesapeake, VA, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm.



