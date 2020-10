Or Copy this URL to Share

Norfolk, Doris Crowder, McLaughlin, Lowe passed peacefully, October 11, 2020. Born June 17, 1933 in Shawmut, AL. Predeceased by her parents, four sisters, three husbands, and a daughter. Survived by companion Richard Johnson; daughters Patricia Ann Murphy and Jennifer Jane Nelson; four brothers, Tom, Roger, Leon, and Bruce McDonald, four grandchildren, Christianne, Nissa, Benjamin and Andrew; nine great grand children, Makayla, Maranda, Mattie, Rueben, Rece, Briggs, Grey, Anashe, and Unati. Her hobbies included Gardening, Quilting, Studying and Teaching the Bible, sharing her love for Jesus.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Christian Embassy International Church, 1208 Centerville Turnpike, Chesapeake, VA, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store