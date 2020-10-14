1/1
Doris McLaughlin Lowe
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norfolk, Doris Crowder, McLaughlin, Lowe passed peacefully, October 11, 2020. Born June 17, 1933 in Shawmut, AL. Predeceased by her parents, four sisters, three husbands, and a daughter. Survived by companion Richard Johnson; daughters Patricia Ann Murphy and Jennifer Jane Nelson; four brothers, Tom, Roger, Leon, and Bruce McDonald, four grandchildren, Christianne, Nissa, Benjamin and Andrew; nine great grand children, Makayla, Maranda, Mattie, Rueben, Rece, Briggs, Grey, Anashe, and Unati. Her hobbies included Gardening, Quilting, Studying and Teaching the Bible, sharing her love for Jesus.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Christian Embassy International Church, 1208 Centerville Turnpike, Chesapeake, VA, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Christian Embassy International Church,
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved