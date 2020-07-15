Doris was born April 8, 1929 in Pitt County, North Carolina. She was born to the late John and Hattie Spain. Doris received her education in the Pitt County Public School System. She received Christ and became a member of the Sycamore Baptist Church. The Spain family moved to Norfolk, VA. She joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, serving on the Usher Board and as a Visitor's Hostess. She also was a member of the Huntersville Senior Citizens Group. Doris was married to the late William Raynor, they had five children. She was preceded in death by a son, William Raynor; brothers, Walter, John Jr., Willie May, Rufus and Arthur Spain; sisters, Annie Lee Smith and Mary Valentine. Doris leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 47 years, Thomas Miles; two sons, Ralph C. Raynor (Patricia) of Hampton, VA and Nathaniel Raynor (Anita) of Albuquerque, NM; two daughters, Darlene Johnson (Lawrence) of South Windsor, CT and Victoria Potter of Chesapeake, VA; two brothers, Murray Spain of Boston, MA and Charles Spain of Norfolk, VA; two sisters, Cora Butler and Verna Mae Beverly of Norfolk, VA; a trusted nephew, Andrew Spain of Norfolk, VA; a devoted hairstylist (braids) niece, Sebrena Daughtery of Chesapeake, VA; twelve grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Doris was a devoted cook at family reunions in Greenville, NC. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel.



