Doris Miles
1929 - 2020
Doris was born April 8, 1929 in Pitt County, North Carolina. She was born to the late John and Hattie Spain. Doris received her education in the Pitt County Public School System. She received Christ and became a member of the Sycamore Baptist Church. The Spain family moved to Norfolk, VA. She joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, serving on the Usher Board and as a Visitor's Hostess. She also was a member of the Huntersville Senior Citizens Group. Doris was married to the late William Raynor, they had five children. She was preceded in death by a son, William Raynor; brothers, Walter, John Jr., Willie May, Rufus and Arthur Spain; sisters, Annie Lee Smith and Mary Valentine. Doris leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 47 years, Thomas Miles; two sons, Ralph C. Raynor (Patricia) of Hampton, VA and Nathaniel Raynor (Anita) of Albuquerque, NM; two daughters, Darlene Johnson (Lawrence) of South Windsor, CT and Victoria Potter of Chesapeake, VA; two brothers, Murray Spain of Boston, MA and Charles Spain of Norfolk, VA; two sisters, Cora Butler and Verna Mae Beverly of Norfolk, VA; a trusted nephew, Andrew Spain of Norfolk, VA; a devoted hairstylist (braids) niece, Sebrena Daughtery of Chesapeake, VA; twelve grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Doris was a devoted cook at family reunions in Greenville, NC. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
I send my sorry and condolences
Apostle Mary swinton
Friend
July 14, 2020
aunt Doris beautiful strong will woman and love family she was a warrior in training to never back down stand for what you believe in always family God bless love you will be miss love for every Nisey
Chalethia Spain
Family
July 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Naquarion Spain
Family
July 14, 2020
I will truly miss her, my love will forward her forever. she has her winds and the family is waiting for her, i love you aunt Doris.
Nathaniel & Pauline Simpson
Family
July 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
