Doris Mills Mays Estes, 92, passed away December 5, 2020. Doris was born September 11, 1928, in Gretna, VA, the daughter of the late Clarence and Eula Mills. She was predeceased by one son, Ronnie Mays and brother, Guy Mills. Doris worked for U.S. Flag and Signal Co. for 59 years. She was always proud of the work she performed and would like to leave behind a thank you to Ms. B, Dory and Ed, for providing an enjoyable place to work. She was a member of South Norfolk Baptist Church, and a member of the Niners Senior Citizens, in South Norfolk.
Doris leaves behind son, Ricky Mays (Judy); 3 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Mavis Peregoy and Clara Alter; brothers, George Mills (Betty) and Don Mills (Barbara); 2 nieces; 4 nephews; one special great-nephew, Joshua Blum; former daughter-in-law, Margaret Mays Hathaway and numerous other loving family and friends.
Doris has requested that there will be no public viewing or visitation. A graveside service will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2pm. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
where you may leave a note to the family.