Doris O. Carlson began her journey to the Lord on April 14, 2019. Born in Norfolk, Doris was a devoted wife and mother. Her life was her family, and no sacrifice was too great when it came to providing love and support. Doris was educated in Norfolk Public Schools, receiving her diploma from Maury High School. A few years later, while attending a U.S.O. dance, she met the man of her dreams, a young Marine, Mason Carlson. They immediately fell in love, and they maintained a long distance romance by mail when Mason left for Korea. After returning from his tour of duty, Mason asked Doris to marry him, and she immediately accepted his proposal. They were married on June 16, 1951, and soon thereafter, started their family. Doris first gave birth to a daughter, Susan, and four years later, to a son, Randy. During this time, Mason started his own insurance agency, and Doris spent the next several years working with him to build a successful business; however, Doris always considered her greatest success to be her children. Doris is predeceased by her husband, Mason, and her parents, Claude and Marjorie Owens. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Lavelle, her son-in-law, William Lavelle, her grandson, Stephen Lavelle, and by her son, Randy Carlson. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley E. Henley, and her brother, Claude M. Owens, Jr. and his wife, Joan, as well as five nieces.A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby Street, Norfolk, with Dr. Reverend Dale W. Peterson officiating. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Altmeyer Funeral Homes. All are welcome to attend a reception immediately following the service at Dorisâ€™ home at 6801 Woodridge Drive, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dorisâ€™ favorite charity, The , or to such other .Susan and Randy wish to acknowledge the following individuals who provided outstanding compassionate care to their mother in the twilight years of her life: Gwendolyn, Yvonne, Linda, Jackie, Latisha and Latonya.Our Mom is now in Godâ€™s loving hands, resting in eternal peace.